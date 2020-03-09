









Job description

Join BearingPoint Caribbean to play a key role in the successful digital transformations of our government clients in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and developing countries. Your mission is to enable them to use technology to drive change. If you want to impact and help shape the way our clients offer public services to their citizens and businesses, then this is a role for you.

Improving the experience of end-users by providing them with the right support at the right time is crucial to leading the successful delivery of our IT projects. We build on a low-code development platform and use intelligent robotic process automation to create smarter processes for our government clients. Our focus lies on three fundamental areas of government: tax, social security and permits & licensing.

Join our team



We are offering the challenging position of IT Support Engineer.



As IT Support Engineer you are the linking pin between the client and local staff, and our processing teams on Curaçao. The basis of your daily focus is to provide operational on-site business support to the end-user. You frequently interact with the off-site processing teams to make sure that all client related issues and/or requests are being addressed and followed up on accordingly.



Key Responsibilities:

You represent BearingPoint from a first line of support perspective and interact on an operational level directly with the client on location to provide first line end-user support;

You interact with the Client Engagement Manager, Service Manager and Delivery Manager to discuss progress and improvement, provide input and escalate when required;

You contribute to the execution of efficient and effective work processes;

You take full ownership in resolving client issues where possible and assign remaining issues to the processing teams on Curacao;

You swiftly shift gears between technical and non-technical stakeholders and establish and maintain effective working relationships with them;

With your tactical and intuitive skills, you actively listen to, identify and assess urgent and non-urgent client issues and/or requests. You step up in case of high priority incidents and escalate when required;

You ensure that client issues are translated to tickets which contribute to efficient processing by the processing teams on Curaçao;

You periodically schedule and chair meetings with the client and other stakeholders to discuss progress on issues, releases and improvements;

You proactively and reactively make sure that the issues assigned to the Curaçao processing teams are being executed efficiently and help bring them to a timely resolution within beforehand agreed upon SLA’s;

You independently provide necessary input for service level reports;

You are fully capable to gather required information for offers and/or changes with relative low impact and translate this into a client change request;

Using input from various stakeholders, you are capable to create Major Incident Reports;

You preferably execute performance and security reviews periodically and keep an eye on back-ups and storage-projects.

Requirements

A Bachelor degree in (Business) Informatics or Computer Science or similar studies.

You have approximately 3 years of relevant working experience in a similar position, preferably in an Agile/SCRUM environment.

You are certified in ITIL Foundation.

You have knowledge of software development and experience with complex IT infrastructures.

You have a great deal of affinity with the public domain.

You are independent, punctual and committed, take ownership and know how to prioritize.

You are able to process bulks of information and have strong problem-solving skills.

Fluent in Dutch and English communication and interpersonal skills.

Decisive, ambitious, problem-solving attitude with the ability to adapt to change.

Location: Bonaire

In order to work effectively with our remote service desk, you must also be willing to travel once every two to three weeks to Curaçao.



We offer:

Dynamic working environment

Competitive salary package and pension scheme

Relocation compensation

About BearingPoint

Our strength lies in understanding the core business of governments while enabling information technology to achieve fundamental advancements. So not only do our government clients in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and developing countries experience drastic improvements of their processes, we make the difference because our technology creates solutions for real-world problems. BearingPoint Caribbean is a fast-growing company. Our software solutions are used by tax administrations and social security organizations all over the world, from the Caribbean to the Pacific. With the knowledge and expertise of more than 100 employees, we support these governments towards digital transformation. This leads to cost savings that can be used for important priorities such as education and healthcare. With this we create real added value for individuals and communities.

To apply for this opportunity, please send your resume and a cover letter to recruitment@bearingpointcaribbean.com. More information? Contact Shadee Braun (Recruiter) at shadee.braun@bearingpointcaribbean.com