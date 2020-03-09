









What are we looking for?

We are looking for a Housekeeping Manager at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort who will ensure cleanliness and comfort in all guest accommodations, offices, bars/restaurants, public areas and washrooms at the hotel.

Qualifications:

Fluent in Papiamentu & English, preferably also Spanish and Dutch;

Minimum 2 years as Assistant Housekeeping Manager or Housekeeping Manager;

Formal Training in Hospitality Industry.

To successfully fill this role, you should maintain the attitude, behaviors, skills, and values that follow:

A commitment to delivering high levels of service with attention to detail;

A positive attitude and good communication skills when interacting with Guests;

A passion for being on a winning team;

Strong work ethic;

Previous Housekeeping experience required.

What will you be doing?

As a Housekeeping Manager, you are responsible for the proper working conditions of the entire hotel including public areas, food and beverage outlets, back-of-house areas, and Team Member facilities. Specifically, a Manager will perform the task organizing the checking of rooms, helping the room attendants where necessary, scheduling and organizing to the highest standards.

Supervisory Responsibilities

Positions Supervised: Assistant Manager, Housekeeping Supervisor, Laundry and Housekeeping attendants, Housemen.



What do we offer?

We offer a good working atmosphere, good working conditions with two savings plans, an end-of-year bonus, daily transport, 1 hot meal per day, opportunities to grow, training and education.

Are you interested? Send us your application with motivation, diplomas, and reference letters for Ms. Lesley Pluijmen Human Resources Manager at hr@diviflamingo.com or drop off at our reception.

Divi flamingo Beach Resort & Casino

Address: JA Abraham Blvd #40 Bonaire CN