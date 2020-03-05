









We are hiring, Come join our team!

Cashier – F&B

We are searching for a Cashier who will be responsible for providing fast, friendly and courteous service while taking food and drink orders and serving customers. Efficiently process food and beverage orders and purchases through Point of Sale (POS) System.

Process all sales transactions accurately and immediately and present sales receipts for credit card transactions or as requested by guests.

Waiter – F&B

Our restaurants are looking for a Waiter to join our F&B team. Our perfect candidate has hospitality or restaurant experience, whether as a host/hostess or busser. Bartending experience is also a plus.

Administrative Storeroom Attendant

We are searching for an organized and detail-oriented administrative storeroom attendant. In this position, you’ll play a key role in the proper care and maintenance of our stock, including ordering, receiving, and managing inventory.

Housekeeping Room Attendant

We are seeking a diligent Housekeeping Room Attendant who will keep our hotel looking its absolute best. You will work with a team of cleaning professionals and may be assigned to different shifts each week. Our ideal Housekeeping Room Attendant has a keen eye for detail. Our hotel staff prides itself on providing outstanding hospitality to our guests, and your housekeeping services are a significant part of this. Candidates with prior cleaning experience are preferred, but we are willing to train hardworking people who are team players.



What do we offer?

We offer: a good working atmosphere, good working conditions with two savings plans, an end-of-year bonus, daily transport, 1 hot meal per day, opportunities to grow, training and education.

Are you interested? Send us your application with motivation, diplomas, and reference letters for Ms. Zeralda Blom Human Resources Assistant at assthr@diviflamingo.com or drop off at our reception.