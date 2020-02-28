Advertorial
Het vier sterren luxe oceanfront boutique hotel The Bellafonte heeft onlangs een nieuwe website gelanceerd. Tevens heeft er een verandering in de naam, het logo en de huisstijl van het hotel plaatsgevonden. Dit alles heeft te maken met de nieuwe weg die het hotel inslaat. The Bellafonte wil zich toeleggen op het strategisch toerismeplan van Bonaire.
De focus van The Bellafonte ligt op het ‘high end’ segment en duurzaam toerisme. Het hotel krijgt in de nabije toekomst restaurantservice en een eigen fitnessruimte. Hiermee is The Bellafonte een full service hotel.
Bonaire staat natuurlijk bekend als ‘s werelds beste ‘shore dive’ -bestemming. Wanneer je bij The Bellafonte veblijft ga je gemakkelijk vanaf de pier het water in, naar het beschermde prachtige huisrif.
Maar ook als je niet duikt heeft het eiland genoeg te bieden! De medewerkers van The Bellafonte helpen je graag met deskundig advies om ook boven water het prachtige Bonaire te ontdekken. Ook voor een actieve vakantie kan je op Bonaire je hart ophalen, wat dacht je bijvoorbeeld van windsurfen, kitesurfen, hiken, fietsen of grotten ontdekken?
De appartementen hebben veel privacy en zijn werkelijk van alle gemakken voorzien. Of het nu gaat om een Standaard Studio of een Penthouse je zal je er zeker thuis voelen. The Bellafonte is er in geslaagd om je dat echte thuis gevoel te geven door de gemoedelijke sfeer en aandacht voor de gasten. Tijdens jouw vakantie zal het team van The Bellafonte er alles aan doen om van jouw vakantie een succes te maken.
De appartementen zijn van alle gemakken voorzien, zoals een volledig uitgeruste keuken, privé balkon, WI-FI en airconditioning in alle ruimtes. Dagelijkse schoonmaak, roomservice, een nachtportier en duikfaciliteiten, inclusief tankwissel vind je op het terrein van het hotel.
Om je verblijf nog aangenamer te maken kunnen de medewerkers van The Bellafonte excursies voor je reserveren. Ook bieden ze diverse pakketten aan die je vooraf kunt boeken. Voor een beetje extra luxe is het ook mogelijk om een privé chef of een wellness behandeling te reserveren.
Reviews
| ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Amazing and will be back!!!!!
“Amazing views, beautiful property, snorkel in the back yard and a staff that is helpful, courtesy and gets an A+ rating on service! This is a wonderful hotel with quiet ambiance however if you are looking for some night life there is a restaurant/bar just steps away. Thanks to the Manager and Staff, hope to see you soon. The Bidnicks”
| ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Great hotel, great staff
“What separates the good from great is a dedication to service which the staff at the Bellafonte has consistently demonstrated to me. My third stay with them this year and I will keep returning because of the beautiful property and the wonderful staff. It is so convenient to plan my hotel stay, car rental and diving on Bonaire with one email. ”
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Can’t wait to go back!
“What a wonderful stay we had the Bellafonte…2 weeks of paradise! … The staff was wonderful and worked things out so we could upgrade and spend the last several days of our stay in a suite overlooking the ocean. The view was breathtaking! Our suite was spacious and well laid out with a lovely full kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and large living area. Most of our time when not snorkeling was spent on our huge balcony. The Bellafonte is quiet and wonderfully comfortable. There is no restaurant or bar on the premises but steps up the street is a wonderful waterfront restaurant and bar “Windsock”. … I can’t speak highly enough of the staff. They are outstanding! They go out of their way to make sure that guests have everything they need. During our stay they hosted 2 wine tastings and a New Year’s get-together with champagne. The Bellafonte made our first trip to Bonaire perfect. We cannot wait to come back and will definitely stay here again.”
Contact
E.E.G Boulevard 10 Kralendijk
Telefoon: +599 717 3333
E-mail: info@bellafontebonaire.com
Website