⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Can’t wait to go back!

“What a wonderful stay we had the Bellafonte…2 weeks of paradise! … The staff was wonderful and worked things out so we could upgrade and spend the last several days of our stay in a suite overlooking the ocean. The view was breathtaking! Our suite was spacious and well laid out with a lovely full kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and large living area. Most of our time when not snorkeling was spent on our huge balcony. The Bellafonte is quiet and wonderfully comfortable. There is no restaurant or bar on the premises but steps up the street is a wonderful waterfront restaurant and bar “Windsock”. … I can’t speak highly enough of the staff. They are outstanding! They go out of their way to make sure that guests have everything they need. During our stay they hosted 2 wine tastings and a New Year’s get-together with champagne. The Bellafonte made our first trip to Bonaire perfect. We cannot wait to come back and will definitely stay here again.”