









4 Gedeeld

We are hiring, Come join our team!

What are we looking for?

We are looking for a Supervisor Housekeeping at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort who will be working on behalf of our guests and working with other team members. To successfully fill this role, you should maintain the attitude, behaviors, skills, and values that follow:

A commitment to delivering high levels of service with attention to detail;

A positive attitude and good communication skills when interacting with guests;

A passion for being on a winning team;

Strong work ethic;

Previous Housekeeping experience, preferred.

What will I be doing?

As the Supervisor Housekeeping, you are responsible for the proper working conditions of the entire hotel including public areas, food and beverage outlets, back-of-house areas, and team member facilities. Specifically, a Supervisor will perform the task of checking rooms, helping the room attendants where necessary, scheduling and organizing to the highest standards.



What do we offer?

We offer: a good working atmosphere, good working conditions with two savings plans, an end-of-year bonus, daily transport, 1 hot meal per day, opportunities to grow, training and education.

Are you interested? Send us your application with motivation, diplomas, and reference letters for Ms. Zeralda Blom Human Resources Assistant at assthr@diviflamingo.com or drop off at our reception.

Divi flamingo Beach Resort & Casino

Address: JA Abraham Blvd #40 Bonaire CN

Phone: 717-8285 ext. 425 e-mail: assthr@diviflamingo.com