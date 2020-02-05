









Obersi Electronics Bonaire is looking for a:

Print Point Sales Representative

Job Description:

A “Print Point Sales Representative” is the face of the company and has the duty of fulfilling the requests of our walk in customers. The tasks can be as small as making 1 copy to creating a brochure from scratch.

Employee Requirements:

The “Print Point Sales Representative” must be a responsible & professional person. He/she must contain of the following aspects.

Requirements :

Between the Age 20 – 40 Years;

Knowledge to work with Microsoft Office;

Oral and written ability in Papiamento, Spanish, Dutch and English;

Ability to work well as a team player with good communication skills and able to interact with people at all levels;

Able to work independently, meet tight deadlines and work under pressure with minimum or no supervision, and handle multiple tasks;

Willing to work extra hours when needed;

A positive, confident and determined approach and the ability to be client friendly;

Be flexible and have the ability to manage change;

Maintain a positive attitude to continue learning;

The ability and desire to sell;

A high degree of self-motivation and ambition;

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed written or oral instructions.

If this job profile speaks to you, please send your letter & CV to employeebon@obersigroup.com , or drop off your paperwork at our office at Kaya Grandi 72 prior February 20th 2020. Please address your letter to the Human Resource Department.