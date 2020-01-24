Bonaire.Nu

Nieuws | Vacature | Evenementen

Rocargo

Vacature Driver-Guides and Drivers

Melanie Zandwijk

Vacature Driver-Guides and Drivers

At Bonaire Tours & Vacations we are looking for dedicated and skilled Certified Driver-Guides and Drivers to strengthen our team. Bonaire Tours & Vacations is a dynamic company with a strong commitment to service excellence in all that we do. Whether in our capacity as a Tour Operator, Ground Handler, Destination Management Company or as a Wedding Planner, we believe in delivering our best to all.

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

  • Command of the English language (fluency, specialised vocabulary, etc.);
  • A team player with a guest-oriented approach;
  • Tour guide certification, a broad general knowledge of history, geography, art, culture, etc.;
  • Guiding techniques (adaptation, caring, group and crisis management, etc.);
  • An irreproachable general demeanor (neatly dressed, polite, respectful, etc.);
  • Driver Licence B and D.

To apply for this opportunity, please send your resume and a cover letter to: Operations@BonaireTours.com or Gideon@BonaireTours.com

Aantal keer gelezen 433

Advertentie

Verder in het nieuws

Dagelijks al het nieuws in je inbox:

Top Vacatures

Wekelijks alle vacatures in je inbox:

Bedrijf in “The Picture”

Auteursrecht

Het is niet toegestaan berichten of delen daarvan over te nemen zonder schriftelijke toestemming van de desbetreffende auteur. Bij het overnemen van citaten is bronvermelding verplicht. Op foto’s rust eveneens copyright. (u kunt berichten wel delen op social media)

Volg ons op Social Media

Informatie over wonen

Bezoek onze partners

Bekijk alle bedrijven

Read in your language

nl Dutch
X
nl Dutchen Englishde Germanes Spanishpt Portugueseit Italianzh-CN Chinese (Simplified)
nl Dutch
X
nl Dutchen Englishde Germanes Spanishpt Portugueseit Italianzh-CN Chinese (Simplified)
Rated 5/5 based on 18 customer reviews