At Bonaire Tours & Vacations we are looking for dedicated and skilled Certified Driver-Guides and Drivers to strengthen our team. Bonaire Tours & Vacations is a dynamic company with a strong commitment to service excellence in all that we do. Whether in our capacity as a Tour Operator, Ground Handler, Destination Management Company or as a Wedding Planner, we believe in delivering our best to all.

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

Command of the English language (fluency, specialised vocabulary, etc.);

A team player with a guest-oriented approach;

Tour guide certification, a broad general knowledge of history, geography, art, culture, etc.;

Guiding techniques (adaptation, caring, group and crisis management, etc.);

An irreproachable general demeanor (neatly dressed, polite, respectful, etc.);

Driver Licence B and D.



To apply for this opportunity, please send your resume and a cover letter to: Operations@BonaireTours.com or Gideon@BonaireTours.com