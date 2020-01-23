Information event Present Your Startup Bonaire

You like to know more about the program or do you have questions please join us at the Chamber of Commerce Bonaire, 23 Kaya Amsterdam, Kralendijk on Thursday, January 30th 2020 at 3 pm. Let us know that you will attend by clicking here on the Facebook event the event here



If you decide to join and you will be selected, you will find below more information about the program.



THE PROGRAM

Sun 16th : Welcome dinner Startups meet Investors

Mon 17th: Start Startup academy: Customer Journey, Value Proposition

Tue 18th: Business model Canvas & Financial modeling

Wed 19th: Pitch training & Selection Finals

Thur 20th General repetition and PYS Finals Bonaire (evening)



THE LOCATION:

Eden Beach Resort

Boulevard Gobernador Nicolaas Debrot 73,

Bonaire, Kralendijk,

Costs:500 USD for the program including Welcome dinner and 3 lunches (125 USD for entrepreneurs form islands Bonaire, Saba St Eustatius, Aruba, Curacao, St Maarten).150 dollar for shared room with another startup founder (or 300 dollar for 2 persons) The nights in the hotel are Sunday 16- Thurs 20 Feb Your flight which you have to pay and book yourself.