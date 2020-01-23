Advertentie
Bonaire host het “Present Your Startup in 2020” op 16-20 februari. Heb jij een innovatief idee dat iedereen moet weten? Wil je jouw bedrijf laten groeien? Heb je hulp nodig om de volgende stap te maken bij het opstarten? En zoek je financiering?
Het “Present Your Startup”-programma selecteert ondernemers van onze eilanden en ook internationale ondernemers. Verwacht lokale en internationale investeerders, overheidsvertegenwoordigers, lokale en internationale ondernemers, veel trainingen voor ondernemers en natuurlijk plezier.
Je kunt je aanvraag indienen tot 1 februari. Klik op de knop voor meer informatie en inschrijving.
Extra informatie (Engels)
|Information event Present Your Startup Bonaire
,
You like to know more about the program or do you have questions please join us at the Chamber of Commerce Bonaire, 23 Kaya Amsterdam, Kralendijk on Thursday, January 30th 2020 at 3 pm. Let us know that you will attend by clicking here on the Facebook event the event here
If you decide to join and you will be selected, you will find below more information about the program.
THE PROGRAM
Sun 16th : Welcome dinner Startups meet Investors
Mon 17th: Start Startup academy: Customer Journey, Value Proposition
Tue 18th: Business model Canvas & Financial modeling
Wed 19th: Pitch training & Selection Finals
Thur 20th General repetition and PYS Finals Bonaire (evening)
THE LOCATION:
Eden Beach Resort
Boulevard Gobernador Nicolaas Debrot 73,
Bonaire, Kralendijk,
Costs:500 USD for the program including Welcome dinner and 3 lunches (125 USD for entrepreneurs form islands Bonaire, Saba St Eustatius, Aruba, Curacao, St Maarten).150 dollar for shared room with another startup founder (or 300 dollar for 2 persons) The nights in the hotel are Sunday 16- Thurs 20 Feb Your flight which you have to pay and book yourself.