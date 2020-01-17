Bonaire.Nu

Rocargo

Vacancy PM Chef / Cook

Melanie Zandwijk

Vacancy Chef / Cook

Harbour Village Beach Club has been the top luxury resort on Bonaire for 30 years, never compromising our high-end service, products, and quality and gaining a 5 star reputation on Trip Advisor along with a 90% return guest rate.

La Balandra is our resort restaurant located on the water.  We are open 7 days per week with theme nights as well as a bar menu.  

THE POSITION:  PM Chef / Cook  (Fulltime or Parttime)

We are currently looking for a motivated evening cook who can help our evening team in preparing dinner in our seaside restaurant La Balandra.

You would be responsible for:

  • Preparing and prepping the kitchen
  • Cleanliness
  • Meal preparation
  • Experience is preferred

What do we offer:

  • Competitive salary
  • Nice Team
  • Creative environment
  • 5 day work week for fulltime

Languages:

  • English (Pref)
  • Spanish (Required)

Are you interested in the position of Chef / Cook? Please contact us at: melissahilgers@harbourvillage.com

