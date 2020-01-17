Harbour Village Beach Club has been the top luxury resort on Bonaire for 30 years, never compromising our high-end service, products, and quality and gaining a 5 star reputation on Trip Advisor along with a 90% return guest rate.
La Balandra is our resort restaurant located on the water. We are open 7 days per week with theme nights as well as a bar menu.
THE POSITION: PM Chef / Cook (Fulltime or Parttime)
We are currently looking for a motivated evening cook who can help our evening team in preparing dinner in our seaside restaurant La Balandra.
You would be responsible for:
- Preparing and prepping the kitchen
- Cleanliness
- Meal preparation
- Experience is preferred
What do we offer:
- Competitive salary
- Nice Team
- Creative environment
- 5 day work week for fulltime
Languages:
- English (Pref)
- Spanish (Required)
Are you interested in the position of Chef / Cook? Please contact us at: melissahilgers@harbourvillage.com