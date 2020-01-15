Nieuw adres AmCar Miami

Advertentie

Dankzij jullie continue support gaan wij verhuizen met ons kantoor en opslag. In de maand januari 2020 gaan we naar een nieuwe locatie met een oppervlakte van 9660m2. Ons nieuwe adres is:

10100 NW 25 Street, Miami, FL 33172.

Vanaf 3 februari 2020 zullen we volledig operationeel zijn vanaf de nieuwe locatie. Zorg er voor dat uw zendingen juist gemarkeerd zijn.

Voorbeeld:

Amcar Lamprecht C/O (customer name)

Country of destination (Dit is heel belangrijk !)

10100 NW 25 Street

Miami, Fl 33172

Tel: 305-599-8866 / Fax: 305-599-2808

Email: traffic@amcarlamprecht.com

Om een soepele overgang te kunnen bewerkstelligen naar onze nieuwe locatie vragen we u om uw leveranciers op de hoogte te brengen van deze adreswijziging. Zorg er voor dat het nieuwe adres wordt gebruikt voor al uw verzendingen vanaf of ná 3 februari 2020

Ons telefoonnummer, faxnummer en e-mailadressen blijven hetzelfde.

We kijken er naar uit om u van dienst te zijn vanaf onze nieuwe locatie.

Thanks to your continued support we will be moving our office and warehouse operation during the month of January 2020 to a 104,000 square foot facility located at 10100 NW 25 Street, Miami, FL 33172. We will begin operating at our new facility on February 03, 2020. Make sure your shipments are marked correctly.

Below is an example:

Amcar Lamprecht C/O (customer name)

Country of destination (This is very important )

10100 NW 25 Street

Miami, Fl 33172

Tel: 305-599-8866 / Fax: 305-599-2808

Email: traffic@amcarlamprecht.com

In order to make a smooth transition to our new location please start advising all your suppliers, vendors, etc of this address change. Make sure that all deliveries to the new location will begin on or after February 03, 2020. The telephone, fax numbers and email addresses will remain the same.

We look forward to serving you at our new facility in 2020.