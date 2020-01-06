









We are hiring, Come join our team!

Our hotel is looking for enthusiastic and energetic individuals that are experienced in customer service to come and join our team; we as a Hotel will also invest in these individuals, our overall success is a combined effort, and we therefore strive to provide opportunities for our employees to learn, grow and thrive

What are we looking for?

Line Cook Main Kitchen

Line Cook a La Carte

Line Cook Beach Bar

Houseman

Public Area Attendant

General Maintenance Attendant

F&B All Around

F&B Supervisor

Chief Engineer

VISION STATEMENT:

To EXCEED our Guests’ EXPECTATIONS by providing an EXCELLENT experience.

MISSION STATEMENT:

Create a happy team of enthusiastic employees, dedicated to give excellent service to our guests, each other and the community.

We are Quality!

What do we offer?

We offer: a good working atmosphere, good working conditions with two savings plans, an end-of-year bonus, daily transport, 1 hot meal per day, opportunities to grow, training and education.

Are you interested? Send us your application with motivation, diplomas, and reference letters for Ms. Zeralda Blom Human Resources Assistant at assthr@diviflamingo.com or drop off at our reception.

Divi flamingo Beach Resort & Casino

Address: JA Abraham Blvd #40 Bonaire CN

Phone: 717-8285 ext. 425