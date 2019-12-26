Courtyard by Marriott heeft diverse vacatures beschikbaar. Lijkt het je leuk om op een mooie plek op Bonaire te werken en wil je meer informatie over bovenstaande vacatures? mail dan naar Sylvia Vera svera@hotelcointernational.com of bel met +599 715-2222.



Je mag je sollicitatie ook afgeven bij de Receptie.

Courtyard by Marriott has various vacancies available. Would you like to work on a beautiful location on Bonaire and do you want more information about the above vacancies? mail to Sylvia Vera or send your resume and application to: svera@hotelcointernational.com or call +599 715-2222.



You can also drop your application at the Front Desk.