Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean. For our busy resort and operations we are looking for an enthusiastic Manager who truly enjoys bringing guest service to the next level and maintaining the highest standards to ensure guest satisfaction.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

The Chief Engineer is responsible for ensuring that all resort facilities are safe and well-maintained at all times. This requires that the Chief Engineer plans, organizes the staff, directs, and controls the operation of the Maintenance Department in the most efficient and proactive manner possible while maintaining the highest quality of standards for resort and company facilities. This also requires that the Chief Engineer manages the activities of any contractor providing work for the resort including renovations, remodeling, or new constructions.

Establishes plans to ensure requirements for appropriate maintenance of all equipment. Develops effective budgets while maintaining expenses and capital expenditures.

Directs the daily tasks, responsibilities, and work-related activities of all Maintenance department staff, Grounds & Landscaping as well as contractors providing work in this area and resorts residences.

Consistently adheres to Divi’s Preventive Maintenance Program (PMP) throughout resort providing scheduled upgrades to all guest rooms. Conducts self-audits, determines when projects need to be outsourced, is part of all “green” initiatives and reports through monthly action plans and corporate reporting.

Schedules and organizes the company’s labor resources and sub-contracted labor to accomplish the maintenance tasks required for the proper operation of the resort and all facilities.

Gathers appropriate information, negotiates costs as needed, and prepares estimates of job/project costs for managers to ensure both appropriate resort and corporate office staff are able to make educated and informed decisions on projects. Is part of the Manager-on-duty program and other managerial programs.

Requirements:

A related Electrical/Mechanical Engineers degree with a minimum of 5 years experience in the position of Chief Engineer, preferably in the hotel industry, with an outstanding managerial operation track record is a must. Must have proven project management experience. And must have a hands-on and outgoing enthusiastic personality and always aim for the highest standards.

We offer excellent work conditions, competitive wages, good benefits, possibilities to grow, training and development and have a great management team.

If you are interested please submit your application, resume, diplomas and reference letters attn. Mrs. Lesley Pluijmen Human Resources Manager at hr@diviflamingo.com

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino. Address: JA Abraham Blvd # 40 – Phone: 717-8285 ext. 483