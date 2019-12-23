Bonaire.Nu

Rocargo

Vacature Vegetarian Cook (Indian) Go Green Restaurant

Melanie Zandwijk

Go Green is a Restaurant situated in the Centre of Bonaire on the Kaya Grandi. We serve mainly vegetarian and vegan dishes in our restaurant. Tina Woodley, the owner, focusses on preparing food with love and passion.

The Restaurant is searching for a Vegetarian Cook (Indian food). 32 – 40 hours.

  • All food preparation by implementing your knowledge;
  • Use standard Indian recipes and techniques for food preparation and presentation which helps the owner consistently offer high quality while minimize food costs;
  • Consult with the owner of the restaurant about food production aspects and of special events being planned;
  • Cook or directly supervises the cooking of items that require skillful preparation;
  • Together with owner assist in maintaining a high level of service principles in accordance with establishment of the standards;
  • Evaluates products to assure that the quality/price are consistently met;
  • Maintain regular cleaning /maintenance of kitchen and equipment;
  • Support safe work habits and a safe working environment at all time.

Are you interested? Please send you application to tina.woodley@yahoo.com

