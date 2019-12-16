









15 Gedeeld

PLEASE NOTE: This position is a missionary role (not a direct hire) so the applicant, after being accepted, must, with TWR’s assistance, develop a team of partners that will provide financially for your full salary and benefits and support you in prayer. TWR provides training, resources, materials, a personalized fund-raising video, online donation links, response slips or prayer cards, newsletter templates and regular coaching and prayer for ministry partnership development.

TWR Bonaire Station Technical Director:

Region: Latin America & the Caribbean

Reports to: International VP, Latin America & the Caribbean

Location: Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands

Job Purpose Summary: The Station Technical Director is part of a 3-person Management Team that oversees the Bonaire facility and broadcast operations. In addition, the Technical Director oversees and directs all technical matters to guarantee proper operation and maintenance of all broadcast and auxiliary systems in support of TWR-Bonaire ministry objectives.

Key Result Areas:

Supervises, Oversees, and coordinates staff and operations related to the following:

Technical

RF Transmission systems, 450kW MW, LPFM, VSAT, STL, etc.

Electrical, Security, Studios;

RF Transmission systems, 450kW MW, LPFM, VSAT, STL, etc. Electrical, Security, Studios; Physical Plant

Antennae, Grounds, Vehicles, Buildings and related systems, A/C etc.;

Antennae, Grounds, Vehicles, Buildings and related systems, A/C etc.; IT Supervision

Works with the IT Manager to ensure all devices connected to the LAN and WLAN in cooperation with Corporate IT;

Works with the IT Manager to ensure all devices connected to the LAN and WLAN in cooperation with Corporate IT; Organize and participate in the 24hr/7day on-call monitoring of the transmitter broadcasts and system troubleshooting;

Ensure the correct function and maintenance of all audio systems, e.g. studios and automation;

Plan, Manage, budget and account for costs related to all technical aspects of the Bonaire station and participate in overall station budget planning;

Ascertain maintenance needs of building and grounds and organize repairs with the maintenance team;

Oversee and Coordinate purchasing of parts related to technical operations, maintenance and repairs of broadcast equipment;

Assist in executing repairs and maintenance as needed;

Maintain familiarity and ensure compliance with regulations pertaining to broadcasting, operations, and workplace safety;

Lead a work culture of servant leadership and teamwork in which each individual is valued.

Core Competencies:

Ability to work effectively on own initiative and lead teams to ensure highest levels of operational uptime and safety procedures in a high RF environment;

Strong technical sense and management skills with attention to detail; balancing engineering and maintenance needs with budgetary constraints;

Computer skills related to MS office and computer-based automation (transmitter control and playout) systems;

Proven abilities and training in project management, a plus;

Respected by peers as one having a close walk with God;

A servant’s heart, with a solid commitment to TWR’s mission statement and a heart for the lost.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree with some training in Electrical Engineering or RF systems desired;

Four years or more of management; general maintenance and radio frequency troubleshooting and repair experience;

Experience and familiarity with best practices in construction, physical plant maintenance, fleet vehicle maintenance, and asset management;

Familiarity with IT systems from a supervisory perspective.

Are you interested in this position? Please send your application before the 1st of Febuary 2020 to Jason Helmholdt: jhelmholdt@twr.org